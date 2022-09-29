Twin blasts rock Udhampur days ahead of Amit Shah’s visit to Jammu and Kashmir

Two bomb blasts were reported in a span of eight hours in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur city have sent the security apparatus on high alert. The first explosion occurred at around 10.30 PM on Wednesday in an empty bus parked near a petrol pump at Domail Chowk in the city. Two people were injured in the incident, PTI reported.

The second blast took place in a bus parked at a stand in Udhampur city at around 5:30 AM today. There have been no reports of any casualty in either explosions, police said, adding that a detailed probe is underway.

The explosion today morning ripped off the roof and the back of the bus. The bus had arrived from Basantgarh in Udhampur district and was halting for the night at the bus stand. It was scheduled to leave for Basantgarh in the morning.

DIG of Udhampur-Reasi range, Suleman Choudary, said two or three buses were damaged in the blasts, and that the incident needs a detailed probe. He said that the nature of explosives and other things are under investigation.

The official said that a terror angle can’t be ruled out and that questioning in the case has begun.

Meanwhile, high alert has been sounded by the police in the district with people being asked to check for any suspicious items.

The twin incidents come just days ahead of the three-day visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah that begins from October 4 in Jammu and Kashmir. Earlier, Shah was scheduled to visit Jammu and Kashmir on September 30 and hold public meetings in Rajouri on October 1 and Baramulla on October 2, which was later rescheduled.