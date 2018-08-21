​​​
  3. Twenty year old fashion design student mows down homeless woman in Connaught Place

A 50-year-old homeless woman was mowed to death by a speeding SUV, allegedly being driven by a young woman, and dragged her for close to 300 meters in posh Connaught Place area in Lutyens' Delhi, police said today.

By: | New Delhi | Published: August 21, 2018 2:46 PM
20 year old student mows down women, connaught place, Shreya Aggarwal, SUV, phoolwati The homeless woman, later identified as Phoolwati, was sent to a hospital where she was declared brought dead, police said. (ANI)

A 50-year-old homeless woman was mowed to death by a speeding SUV, allegedly being driven by a young woman, and dragged her for close to 300 meters in posh Connaught Place area in Lutyens’ Delhi, police said today. The incident took place on Sunday night when the old woman was crossing the road, they said. The accused, who was driving the SUV (Jeep Compass) was identified as Shreya Aggarwal (20), a resident of Bareilly. She was accompanied by friends, the police said. Aggarwal is pursuing a fashion designing course at an institute in Mumbai, they said.

The homeless woman, later identified as Phoolwati, was sent to a hospital where she was declared brought dead, police said. The accused who earlier tried to escape was arrested from the spot, police said. However, she was released later on bail. A case has been registered against her and further investigation was underway, the police said.

