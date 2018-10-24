TVS Motor Q2 net dips to Rs 211.31 crore, keeps bottomline flat

Chennai-headquartered TVS Motor Company, the flagship firm of $7-billion TVS Group, on Tuesday reported a net profit of Rs 211.31 crore for the second quarter of FY19 as against Rs 213.16 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, keeping its bottomline almost flat.

The two and three wheeler company reported a revenue growth of 21.9% for the second quarter with total revenue growing to Rs 4,994 crore from Rs 4,098 crore. EBITDA for the quarter was at Rs 428.2 crore as compared to Rs 362.6 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal, marking a growth of 18.1%. Percentage-wise EBITDA stood at 8.6% in Q2 and sequentially, it has gone up by 90 basis points, said a company statement.