TV anchor’s remarks draw sharp reaction from Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma: ‘Racism has no place in India’

Raghav Juyal took to Instagram and posted a video clarifying that the words were used as the contestant has a self-professed talent of conversing in Chinese.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has strongly condemned the alleged racist remarks by a reality TV show’s anchor while introducing a contestant from Assam. A short viral clip from the show ‘Dance Deeewane Season 3’ that shows the host Raghav Juyal using words like ‘momo’, ‘chowmein’ and ‘gibberish Chinese’ while inviting the Assamese contestant have drawn severe criticism from several quarters.
“It has come to my notice that a popular reality show host has used racist rhetoric against a young participant from Guwahati. This is shameful and totally unacceptable. Racism has no place in our country and we should all condemn it unequivocally,” Himanta said on Twitter.
On the other hand, Raghav Juyal took to Instagram and posted a video clarifying that the words were used as the contestant has a self-professed talent of conversing in Chinese.
“A small clipping of mine from the whole big show has gone viral and I am getting hate comments and also being called racist….I want you all to come back after watching the whole show and then judge the clipping…The little girl – Gunjan- has come from Guwahati, Assam and we generally ask the kids about their hobbies…Gunjan has claimed the ability to converse in Chinese as her hobby or talent. Chinese means Gibberish…..So from the first episode, all used to ask her to speak in Gibberish…that was followed in every episode since then…..Due to this, in one of the last episodes, I called her using the words used by her….If you will watch all episodes, you won’t call me racist..I am very well connected with the northeast. I have my family in Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh…I am a person who shows everything after making it politically correct..” said Raghav Juyal.
Raghav said that it’s also not good for his mental health and people should first see the whole show to know the context.
