Tuticorin incident: Protesters were shot in the head, chest – What autopsies revealed

In a major development, the autopsy report on victims killed during anti-Sterlite protests in Thoothukudihas revealed that they were shot in the head and the chest. As many, as 12 protestors were killed after being hit by the bullets and half of them, were shot from behind, the report revealed. “We had been saying that they were shot on their heads by the Police. But nobody listened. Now, it’s revealed in the autopsy report,” cousin of a victim was quoted by ANI as saying.

According to the report, at least 2 died after bullets pierced sides of their heads, as per reports by forensic medicine experts from several government hospitals. In the case of 17-year-old, J Snowlin, the youngest among dead, a bullet entered the back of his head and exited through his mouth.

“The deceased would appear to have died of cardiopulmonary arrest due to firearm bullet injury to the back of the neck,” forensic medicine experts who examined Snowlin’s body wrote.

Last month, the CBI filed a case against Tamil Nadu police and revenue department for firing at protestors, who were demanding the closure of Sterlite Industries, after concerns grew of pollution in Tamil Nadu’s Tuticorin.

Protestors were alleging that pollution caused by the unit contaminated the water bodies. they also claimed of facing health problems. The probe agency filed a fresh case of criminal conspiracy, robbery, dacoity and disobeying law to cause injury.

The FIR was registered under IPC sections related to public servants disobeying law with intent to cause injury to any person, criminal conspiracy, framing incorrect document to cause injury, dacoity, criminal intimidation and activities s done in furtherance of common intention. The case was registered against unidentified officials of on the basis of a complaint from K Arjunan, District Secretary, CPI-M.