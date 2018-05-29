Tuticorin anti-Sterlite protest: DMK MLAs stage protest outside Assembly, demand CM Palaniswami’s resignation

The Sterlite Copper Plant in Tutichorin (PTI)

The Tamil Nadu assembly which reconvened on Tuesday after a gap of two months, witnessed a rocky start as opposition leader MK Stalin and other DMK MLAs arrived at the assembly wearing black clothes to protest against the police firing on anti-Sterlite copper plant protestors in Tuticorin, where 13 people lost their lives on May 22 when a protest seeking closure of the Sterlite copper plant turned violent. DMK leader MK Stalin has also demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.

The development came even as the government canceled the land sanctioned by State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOT) for expansion of the copper smelter plant (Phase-2) by Vedanta, and issued a statement saying the land price will also be refunded as per the norms of SIPCOT. The official release said, “The cancellation of allotment of 342.22 acres of land has been made in larger public interest and this has been communicated to the company.” This came a day after the government ordered the Sterlite copper unit in Tuticorin to permanently close down.

“A murder case may be filed against those who opened fire at protesters. They may also be subsequesntly removed from their positions,” DMK leader MK Stalin said.

Vedanta authorities termed it as “unfortunate” and said it would decide the future course of action after studying the development. “Closure of Sterlite Copper plant is an unfortunate incident, especially since, we have operated the plant for over 22 years in most transparent and sustainable way, contributing to the Tuticorin and state’s socio-economic development. We will study the development and decide on the future course of action,” they said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Palaniswami said that peace has returned in the town, their demands has been fulfilled by Amma’s government.

On 22nd and 23rd may, the months-long protests for the closure of Vedanta’s Sterlite Copper unit in Tuticorin, 600 km away from the state capital of Tamil Nadu, turned violent. According to the locals have alleged that the plant was polluting ground water in their area. According to police officials, nearly 5000 protesters gathered near a local church and insisted on taking a out a rally to the district collectorate after they were denied permission to march to the copper smelter plant. Stones were pelted at the security forces, government vehicles and public property were set ablaze. As the violence went on, police opened fire in which 13 people were killed. Sterlite Copper is a unit of Vedanta Limited which operates a 400,000-tonne per annum capacity plant in Tuticorin.