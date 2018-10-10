Tushar Mehta appointed as Solicitor General of India, post was vacant for 10 months

Senior advocate Tushar Mehta belongs to Gujarat. He was appointed as Additional Solicitor General in 2014 after the BJP-led NDA government came to power at the Centre.

The central government has appointed senior advocate Tushar Mehta as Solicitor General of India. Mehta, who is the incumbent Additional Solicitor General, will remain in office ill June 30, 2020, or until further orders. The appointment was approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet. Mehta’s appointment came after Ranjit Kumar resigned from the post of the country’s second highest law office, in October 2017. The post had been lying vacant for over 10 months.

Senior advocate Mehta belongs to Gujarat. He was appointed as Additional Solicitor General in 2014 after the BJP-led NDA government came to power at the Centre. Earlier in February this year, the tenure of Additional Solicitor General Mehta was extended by the Centre till June 2020. Mehta was named the special public prosecutor for 2G spectrum scam case. He has represented (represented whom???) in important cases like the challenge to Section 66A of Information Technology Act.

The former Solicitor General Ranjit Kumar had resigned last year citing ‘personal reasons’.