Turning point in Tamil Nadu politics? J Jayalalithaa’s close aide V K Sasikala to walk free from jail today

Tamil Nadu: VK Sasikala was sentenced to four years imprisonment in the Rs 66 crore disproportionate assets case in February 2017. (PTI)

In what could prove to be a key moment in Tamil Nadu politics ahead of the Assembly elections, the former aide of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa will be formally released today from Bengaluru’s Parappana Agrahara Prison after completing her four-year jail term in a corruption case. Sasikala was sentenced to four years imprisonment in the Rs 66 crore disproportionate assets case in February 2017.

The Expelled AIADMK leader, however, will continue to be treated for the COVID-19 infection. V K Sasikala had contracted the coronavirus on January 20 and is being treated at COVID-19 centre at the Victoria hospital.

Sasikala’s nephew and founder of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK), T T V Dhinakaran, had said that a decision with regard to the discharge of her aunt Sasikala from the hospital would only be taken after consulting the doctors.

Dhinakaran is a Member of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly from Dr. Radhakrishnan Nagar constituency.

According to PTI, Sasikala’s condition is improving and she is now doing well. Hospital bulletin stated that she is asymptomatic and is being continuously monitored.

Her sister-in-law J Ilavarasi, who too is serving a jail term in the corruption case, was also found COVID-19 positive. She is also doing well and her health condition is improving. She will be free in the first week of February.

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections for 234 seats will be held in May. After J Jayalalitha’s demise, Edappadi K. Palaniswami and O. Panneerselvam have been holding the reign of AIADMK. On the other hand, its arch-rival DMK is being led by MK Stalin after the demise of his father M Karunanidhi. It will be interesting to see whether Dhinakaran-led AMMK along with Sasikala sides with any of these two parties or goes to polls alone.