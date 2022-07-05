‘Tumhare paas kya hai’: A reference to Deewar, Chinese incursions and more in Kejriwal’s piercing attack on BJP in Delhi Assembly

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday led a fierce attack against the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government, accusing it of setting a dangerous precedent by turning police forces in the country against each other. Referring to the tussle between the police forces of Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh over the custody of a television news anchor and the Delhi-Punjab-Haryana police face-off over BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga’s arrest, Kejriwal said that instead of dividing the police forces, the Centre must strive to unite states ruled by different parties and fight Chinese aggression at the Line of Actual Control. Kejriwal further said that the central government is scared of holding MCD polls in Delhi as they fear loss at the hands of the Aam Aadmi Party.

Arvind Kejriwal’s top remarks in his no-holds-barred attack against the BJP in Delhi Assembly today:

Terrorism a new dimension added to BJP’s criminal antecedents

Referring to the alleged BJP links to the LeT commander captured in Kashmir and the accused in the Udaipur beheading case, Kejriwal alleged that terrorism is a new dimension that the BJP has added to its criminal antecedents. “Before coming to the Assembly, I googled rapists in BJP — a huge list came up. A lot of you present in the House has said that BJP is a party of hooligans, gangsters, rapists…but, now even terrorist is added to that list. They have opened such huge offices in all districts across the country. I can tell you that if there is any crime in that district, all the police needs to do is to visit the local BJP office. I am sure they will catch the criminal over there.”

Fight China, don’t turn police forces against each other

“Today I heard that the Chhattisgarh police went to arrest a Zee TV anchor in Noida for broadcasting false information against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by linking him to the Udaipur incident. The anchor should be arrested. But, the Uttar Pradesh police stepped in to save the anchor. You can’t fight the Chinese, but you are making the police forces in the states fight among each other. The Punjab police had gone to Delhi to arrest someone (BJP leader Tajinder Singh Bagga). The Delhi police started interfering in the Punjab police’s business. Instead of fighting among each other, why don’t we unite and drive the Chinese out of our borders?”

Does Manish Sisodia look like a thief?

“The BJP is threatening to arrest Manish Sisodia by August this year. Look at him… does he look like a thief to you? There are notices against AAP MLAs like Atishi, Amanatullah. The era that this nation is going through will be referred to as a black chapter in Indian history. And you all (AAP MLAs) will be remembered as freedom fighters. All those of you who have been sent to jails at the BJP’s behest are the Bhagat Singhs of today.”

Black day for India when Satyendar Jain was arrested

“It was a black day for the country when Satyendar Jain, who gave not only this country but entire world the concept of Mohalla Clinic, was picked up and arrested. They jailed him but people still don’t believe them, they say he’s honest. Today, even ordinary AAP workers are being questioned by the ED for hoiurs at a stretch. They (ED) are not even offering them food or water. But people still believe in our honesty.”

Delhi streets would be cleaner if we had control over MCD

“It really saddens me to see heaps of garbage lying on Delhi streets and the dumpyards overflowing. Sometimes, I feel that if we had the control of MCD, we could have kept the national capital clean. They had the control of MCD for 15 years, yet they couldn’t do anything. They (BJP) would neither get work done, nor allow anyone else to do it just like they are not even allowing MCD elections to take place. When I brought this up in front of a senior BJP leader, he said, ‘These MCD sweepers are thieves.’ MCD sweepers are not thieves, you all (BJP leaders) are chors (thieves), goondas (gangsters).”

BJP not allowing MCD elections as they fear loss

“Like a good son, I have ensured that the people of Delhi get affordable healthcare, education and free electricity. BJP is afraid as they know that the people of Delhi will never go against their son. I can tell you that they will not allow MCD elections to be held. We will need to go to court to ensure that the elections are held on time. And we will do it.”

‘Mere paas ED hai, tumhare paas kya hai’

During his 30-minute speech in the Assembly today, Kejriwal invoked the iconic dialogue from Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor-starrer Deewar. Referring to the BJP’s reluctance in going ahead with the MCD elections, and the continued ED onslaught against top party leaders, allegedly at the BJP’s behest, Kejriwal said, “Jab BJP wale Dilli ke logon ko darate hain ki humare paas ED hai CBI hai, Delhi Police hai, paisa hai, har district mein bade bade office hain, Dilli ki 2 crore janta inse kehti hai – ‘Hamare paas hamara beta Kejriwal hai.’” (When BJP threatens the people saying that we have the might of all central agencies like ED and CBI, we have the Delhi police, wealth and offices spread across all districts, the two crore people of Delhi tell them, ‘We have our son Kejriwal.’”