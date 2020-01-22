Tukde-tukde gang does exist, they are running govt: Shashi Tharoor

Tagging the media report, Tharoor tweeted, “The tukde-tukde gang does exist. They are running the Government and dividing the nation.”

Taking a dig at the Home Ministry’s reported reply to an RTI query that there is no information available on the ‘tukde-tukde gang’, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday said it does exist and is running the government. An activist has claimed that the Home Ministry has responded to his RTI query saying that there is “no information concerning tukde-tukde gang”.

Tagging the media report, Tharoor tweeted, “The tukde-tukde gang does exist. They are running the Government and dividing the nation.” Asked about the RTI reply at a party press conference, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal said, “I think the home minister knows more about the tukde-tukde gang than we do… the country knows who is dividing India”.