TTV Dhinakaran’s AMMK denied ‘pressure cooker’ election symbol by Supreme Court

By: | Published: February 7, 2019 12:08 PM

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to grant 'pressure cooker' election symbol to TTV Dhinakaran's Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK).

TTV Dhinakaran partyTTV Dhinakaran’s AMMK denied ‘pressure cooker’ election symbol by Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to grant ‘pressure cooker’ election symbol to TTV Dhinakaran’s Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK), news agency PTI reported. The apex court, however, directed the Election Commission to allot the ‘cooker’ symbol to Dhinkaran’s party for the upcoming Thiruvarur bypolls in Tamil Nadu if the Delhi High Court doesn’t dispose the ‘two leaves’ symbol matter within four weeks

The court noted that if polls to vacant seats in Tamil Nadu are declared in four weeks, the poll body may allocate ‘pressure cooker’ symbol to AMMK as per March 2018 order of the Delhi High Court. The top court had earlier stayed the Delhi HC order asking the EC to allot the ‘pressure cooker’ symbol to Dhinakaran till the next hearing in the case.

Dhinakaran had launched the AMMK ahead of the RK Nagar bypoll which he won by a huge margin contesting as an independent on the pressure cooker symbol. He then moved the Delhi HC to reserve the symbol for his party. The Election Commission had earlier told the court that it can’t allow ‘pressure cooker’ to AMMK as it is a common symbol.

The dispute over the ‘pressure cooker’ election symbol arose after Thiruvarur assembly fell vacant following the death of DMK leader M Karunanidhi. The Election Commission had announced bypoll scheduled for January 28 but it was forced to cancel it.

In its order on March 2018, the Delhi High Court had asked the Election Commission to consider giving Dhinakaran’s party an election symbol, preferably ‘pressure cooker’. The order was subsequently stayed by the Supreme Court in March last year.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. TTV Dhinakaran’s AMMK denied ‘pressure cooker’ election symbol by Supreme Court
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
BONANZA FOR RAILWAY PASSENGERS!
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Bonanza for Indian Railways passengers! Travel in faster, state-of-the-art coaches soon
Bonanza for Indian Railways passengers! Travel in faster, state-of-the-art coaches soon
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition