TTV Dhinakaran’s AMMK denied ‘pressure cooker’ election symbol by Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to grant ‘pressure cooker’ election symbol to TTV Dhinakaran’s Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK), news agency PTI reported. The apex court, however, directed the Election Commission to allot the ‘cooker’ symbol to Dhinkaran’s party for the upcoming Thiruvarur bypolls in Tamil Nadu if the Delhi High Court doesn’t dispose the ‘two leaves’ symbol matter within four weeks

The court noted that if polls to vacant seats in Tamil Nadu are declared in four weeks, the poll body may allocate ‘pressure cooker’ symbol to AMMK as per March 2018 order of the Delhi High Court. The top court had earlier stayed the Delhi HC order asking the EC to allot the ‘pressure cooker’ symbol to Dhinakaran till the next hearing in the case.

Dhinakaran had launched the AMMK ahead of the RK Nagar bypoll which he won by a huge margin contesting as an independent on the pressure cooker symbol. He then moved the Delhi HC to reserve the symbol for his party. The Election Commission had earlier told the court that it can’t allow ‘pressure cooker’ to AMMK as it is a common symbol.

The dispute over the ‘pressure cooker’ election symbol arose after Thiruvarur assembly fell vacant following the death of DMK leader M Karunanidhi. The Election Commission had announced bypoll scheduled for January 28 but it was forced to cancel it.

In its order on March 2018, the Delhi High Court had asked the Election Commission to consider giving Dhinakaran’s party an election symbol, preferably ‘pressure cooker’. The order was subsequently stayed by the Supreme Court in March last year.