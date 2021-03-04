TTV Dhinakaran tried to convince V K Sasikala against quitting politics, failed

Sasikala apparently told Dhinakaran that there will be unity among AIADMK only if she stayed away from politics. (PTI)

Hours before V K Sasikala expressed her intention to quit active politics, her nephew TTV Dhinakaran tried to convince her against the decision but failed. V K Sasikala yesterday announced that she will stay away from politics and keep praying for her sister Puratchi Thalaivi (Jayalalithaa) and for the establishment of the golden rule of Amma. Her decision came as a shocker for many, especially Dhinakaran, who has stood beside her at all times. He had even gone to receive her when she was released from the Bengaluru prison in January and was in the hospital where she was treated for COVID-19. Dhinakaran had floated a new party after being sidelined by the AIADMK. He was forced to exit the AIADMK as he did not fall in line supporting the party’s moves against Sasikala.

After Sasikala returned to Chennai last month, political observers and even rival parties have been keenly awaiting the next move by her and her nephew TTV Dhinakaran.

According to PTI, Dhinakaran yesterday tried to talk and convince his aunt out of her decision. However, he could not deter her and could delay the announcement by only half an hour. Dhinakaran also hinted that Sasikala may also drop the court case against her removal as then AIADMK’s interim general secretary.

Sasikala, who wished for unity among Jayalalithaa’s supporters in her retirement statement, apparently told Dhinakaran that there will be unity among AIADMK only if she stayed away from politics. He termed Sasikala’s decision demoralising.

Notably, it was Sasikala who made Edappadi K Palaniswami Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu before leaving for Bengaluru to serve the prison term in 2017. At that point of time, O Paneerselvam had revolted against the party and had floated a new faction. However, when Sasikala was in jail, the two leaders joined hands after reaching a power-sharing agreement that also led to the expulsion of Sasikala from the party.