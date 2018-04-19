TTV Dhinakaran files counter to plea challenging his election

In his counter, he described the allegations as unsubstantiated and sought the petition’s dismissal. (IE)

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam leader T T V Dhinakaran, who was elected to the state assembly from the R K Nagar constituency, today opposed an election petition filed against him, stating that the allegations in the plea were baseless. In his counter, he described the allegations as unsubstantiated and sought the petition’s dismissal. The election petition was filed by M L Ravi, an independent candidate who contested last year’s December 21 bypoll and secured 246 votes, Recording the pleadings filed by Dhinakaran, Justice G Jayachandran posted the matter to”June 5″to enable the petitioner to file his response.

Ravi, who contested on behalf of Desiya Makkal Sakthi Katchi, alleged that the bypoll was marred by corrupt practices and not free and fair. Dhinakaran said the allegations were “untenable misconceived and without any material evidence” and sought the petition’s dismissal.