TTV Dhinakaran aide V Senthil Balaji quits AMMK, joins MK Stalin-led DMK (Image: ANI)

In what could be perceived as a setback to rival AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran, one of his key aides and a disqualified party MLA joined the MK Stalin-led DMK Friday. V Senthil Balaji joined the DMK in the presence of its President MK Stalin at the party headquarters Anna Arivalayam here. The defection assumes significance as it comes amid reports that Dhinakaran, AMMK founder, is finding it hard to keep his flock together in the backdrop of the October Madras High Court verdict upholding Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal disqualifying 18 AIADMK MLAs. Dhanapal disqualified them last year for revolting against Chief Minister K Palaniswami.

READ ALSO | Rajasthan CM announcement LIVE Updates: Rahul Gandhi meets CM candidates Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot, impasse continues

Reports claim that not all the disqualified MLAs are happy with Dhinakaran’s decision to not to appeal against the Madras High Court order upholding their disqualification. Balaji, Transport Minister in the previous 2011-16 AIADMK government headed by the late J Jayalalithaa, was elected from Aravakurichi in the Assembly polls held in 2016. But he was not inducted in the cabinet then. Balaji had represented Karur in 2006 and 2011. Sensing the defection, Dhinakaran had made a veiled attack on Balaji on Thursday, saying none will repent if some with selfish interests were to quit the AMMK. Dhinakaran, comparing dedicated party workers to “true gold,” said no one will repent if gold plated “fake” were to move out of the party. “Our foundation is Amma’s (Jayalalithaa) ideals, and people’s welfare is our task,” the AMMK leader had said.

Without naming Balaji, he said it would be better if those who held views contradictory to the goals of the party eased themselves out of the outfit. Considered to be among those close to Dhinakaran, Balaji, who was AMMK organising secretary, did not take part in a party procession here to observe the death anniversary of Jayalalithaa on December 5. Meanwhile, another disqualified AIADMK MLA, R Murugan, questioned Balaji’s decision to join the DMK, saying the late AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa had to face the disproportionate assets case which was filed only by the earlier DMK government.