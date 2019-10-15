TSRTC employees strike: TRS softens stand after two suicides, asks Telangana employees to sit for talks

A protest by Telangana State Road Transport Corporation staff in Hyderabad (PTI Photo)

The K Chandrasekhar Rao-led TRS government in Telangana appears to have softened its stand in the ongoing impasse with striking employees of the TSRTC after the suicide of a driver and a conductor. The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi on Monday appealed to the striking employees of the transport corporation to call off their protest.

TRS parliamentary party leader K. Keshav Rao, who is a close aide of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, appealed to them to call off the strike and asked them to sit for talks with the government before things get out of hand.

Keshav Rao said that they would be ready for a debate on all demands of the employees but clearly held that the merger of TSRTC with the government cannot be considered.

This is the first instance when the ruling party has softened its stand and reached out to the employees amid the ongoing transport strike after KCR fired all striking workers after their refusal to join work caused troubles to people during the festive season.

The striking TSRTC employees have been pressing the state government for the transport entity’s merger with the government, among other demands. Their indefinite strike entered the 10th day on Monday.

Insisting that suicide is not a solution to any problem, Rao said in a statement, “The TRS government is always considerate to the issues of RTC employees. In fact, it had given a 44% increment in salaries besides a 16% interim relief.”

The latest development is a testimony to the fact that the government is willing to take back the employees into TSRTC provided they call off the strike and give up the demand for the corporation’s merger.

Keshav Rao, who headed the TRS committee to draft the party manifesto for the 2018 Telangana Assembly elections, clearly stated that the TRS had never promised TSRTC’s merger with the government. However, Joint Action Committee (JAC) of TSRTC employees’ unions convenor Ashwathama Reddy claimed that Chandrasekhar Rao himself had promised that the TSRTC employees will be treated on par with other government employees.

Earlier, Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao took a tough stand on the strike and ruled out taking back 48,000 employees into TSRTC as they failed to return to duty before the expiry of the deadline. He has also ruled out talks with them.