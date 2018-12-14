Truth is bound to prevail, falsehood comes back to haunt its creator, says Jaitley on SC verdict on Rafale deal

Jaitley also demanded apology from the Congress leaders in both the houses of Parliament as the party has stalled the proceedings to press for its demand to set up a joint parliamentary committee to probe the matter.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today came down heavily on the petitioners in Rafale deal case who had approached Supreme Court seeing a court-monitored probe in the matter, saying the truth always prevails in such cases and falsehood falls apart and comes back to haunt its creator.

Supreme Court today dismissed all the petitions filed by advocate Prashant Bhushan, ML Sharma and two former BJP ministers in Vajpayee government – Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie.

Jaitley also criticised the Congress party for not finalising the deal to acquire 110 Rafale fighter jets during its tenure in 2012 despite a five year long protracted negotiations, accusing the party of ignoring the needs of Indian Air Force and compromising the national security.

Addressing a joint press conference with defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman in capital New Delhi today afternoon, Jaitley said: “Falsehood is bound to fall apart. It has a very short life, in this case it was a few months . It lowers the credibility of its creator.”

“The disruptors have lost on all counts. They lost on the need for this aircraft. Somebody has to answer a question why was the deal was virtually abandoned during the Congress govt tenure. The entire imaginary thought process, was that a fiction writing to compromise national security.” asked the finance minster while reacting the Supreme Court’s verdict.

Responding to a question about the response of Congress leaders to the SC verdict that the ‘court’ was not the appropriate forum for raising this issue, without naming Gandhi-Nehru family, the finance minister asked: “Whether the family is above the Supreme Court?”

Jaitley said that the Congress party was demanding the suspension of question hour to discuss the Rafale deal which was readily accepted by the Government but the party was running away from it in the name of setting up of a JPC.

Reacting to the Congress’ strategy, the finance minister said: “The deal will receive no answers.”