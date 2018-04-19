Truth catches up with people like Amit Shah: Rahul Gandhi hits out at BJP chief over SC verdict on Judge BH Loya’s death

The ruling party had accused Gandhi of being the “invisible hand” behind the petitions in the apex court seeking an independent probe into the judge’s death. (IE)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi today hit out at BJP chief Amit Shah after the Supreme Court verdict on Judge B H Loya’s death, saying truth has a way of catching up with people like him. The ruling party had accused Gandhi of being the “invisible hand” behind the petitions in the apex court seeking an independent probe into the judge’s death. “Indians are deeply intelligent. Most Indians, including those in the BJP, instinctively understand the truth about Mr Amit Shah. The truth has its own way of catching up with people like him,” he said on Twitter.

The Supreme Court today dismissed a bunch of petitions seeking an independent probe into the death of judge Loya, who was handling the Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case, in which Shah was once an accused and was later discharged. Loya died of cardiac arrest in Nagpur on December 1, 2014, when he had gone to attend the wedding of a colleague’s daughter.