‘Truth behind tent collapse at Modi rally unearthed after Centre’s inquiry’

The West Bengal BJP unit today said the truth behind the collapse of a tent at a rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Midnapore on July 16 has comeout only after a central team conducted an inquiry. An inquiry conducted by a central team to assess the circumstances leading to the collapse of a tent during the prime minister’s rally has blamed the local authorities for the alleged lapses and said adequate cooperation was not provided to the advance security liaison team.

“The real truth has come out after the central report. The truth is that neither the local police top brass nor the state PWD monitor the arrangements,” BJP state president Dilip Ghosh told reporters here.

“The PWD and the state intelligence should have inspected the meeting site, they should have contacted our men entrusted with the organisational aspect of the meeting at Midnapore and inspected the tent,” he said.

“None of the top police officials had contacted us even half an hour after the incident and it showed how slack they (state administration) was regarding a meeting of the prime minister,” he said.

The inquiry report, submitted to the Union Home Ministry, suggested that not enough state police personnel were deployed within 5-km radius of the Prime Minister’s function, the report from Delhi said yesterday.

The inquiry has also claimed that proper logistical help was not given to the advance security liaisoning team which visited the state two weeks before the Prime Minister’s visit.

The makeshift tent, erected next to the main entrance of the rally venue to shelter people from rain, collapsed when Modi was halfway through his speech on July 16.