‘Trust your Modi’: At Jharkhand rally, PM’s message to Assam protesters on Citizenship Amendment Bill

At Dhanbad rally, PM Modi accused the Congress of spreading lies on the on Citizenship Amendment Bill.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday sought to personally assuage the concerns of the people of Assam and other northeastern states that have been gripped by violence and unrest over the passing of the Citizenship Amendment Bill in both Houses of Parliament. Accusing the opposition parties of spreading lies about the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill at an election rally in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad, the PM assured people of Assam and other states in the region that the BJP government and he are committed to protecting their unique identity and culture and they need not worry about their rights.

“I assure the North East, especially the brothers, sisters and youths of Assam to trust your ‘sevak’ Modi and I will not allow your traditions, culture, language to be adversely affected,” he said.

The Prime Minister further said that there was a deliberate attempt to stoke violence and unrest by the Congress and other Opposition parties for petty political gains and warned people not to fall for their evil designs. “There are attempts to fuel tensions in Northeast, don’t be misled by Congress. I assure every state of East and Northeast, the traditions, culture, language etc of Assam and other states won’t be affected,” he said.

“The Central government will work with state governments for your development. Don’t be misled by Congress’s statements,” he added.

The situation in Assam and Tripura remained tensed even on Thursday as thousands of people protesting the passage of the bill. The bill was cleared by the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday night, two days after Lok Sabha gave its approval.

The bill amends the Citizenship Act, 1955 to grant Indian citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

The Prime Minister further said that tensions are being fueled by Congress in the Northeast to serve its political interest. He noted that “most of the NE is out of the ambit of this bill but politics of Congress and its allies depends on illegal immigrants”.

Targeting the Congress, he said that the grand old party had always avoided taking decisions on matters of national interest but the BJP has always believed in working for the welfare of people.

“Congress in the past had promised relief to persecuted minority refugees but never did anything for them. The condition in which they were living in Pakistan, similar treatment was given by Congress governments to them,” he said.