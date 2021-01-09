  • MORE MARKET STATS

Trump Twitter ban sparks ‘Freedom of Expression’ debate, Tejasvi Surya, Milind Deora slam ‘big tech’

January 9, 2021 2:34 PM

While many are lauding the biggest takedown the internet has ever seen, there are some who feel that the ‘big tech’ is working against ‘Freedom of Expression.’

Donald Trump, Donald Trump latest, Donald Trump news, Donald Trump Twitter, Donald Trump Twitter ban, Twitter, Milind Deora, Tejasvi Surya, BJP, Capitol Hill, Joe Biden, WashingtonThe Right vs Left war is not limited to India Twitter. In the US also, people are debating over the ban. (Photos: Reuters/Indian Express file/PTI/Twitter)

US President Donald Trump lost elections in 2020 and 2021 snatched away his favourite social media account — Twitter! On Saturday morning, the micro-blogging website took down Trump’s official Twitter account. After few hours, Trump team’s account was also suspended by the social media giant. The stunning decision came up after the shocking violence at the Capitol Hill. While many are lauding the biggest takedown the internet has ever seen, there are some who feel that the ‘big tech’ is working against ‘Freedom of Expression.’

In India, several leaders have said that Twitter’s decision is unilateral and warning of total censorship. Among those who have voiced their views against Twitter is Tejasvi Surya, BJP’s young lawmaker from Karnataka. Surya said that this kind of ‘unregulated company’ can do anything and should sound alarm bells in democracies across the world. In his post, Surya also tagged Union IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

The Karnataka MP found an unlikely supporter from the Congress. Former minister Milind Deora also said that the government must step in and regulate such big tech companies.

Other BJP leaders such as Amit Malviya have also said that ‘deplatforming’ Trump shows how ‘dangerous’ the future will be. The Right vs Left war is not limited to India Twitter. In the US also, people are debating over the ban. Many feel that the ban will not stop people from acting the way they want. It will only mean that there will be lesser posts about such things.

While Twitter may have earned some brownie points in the US for upholding the liberal values, many netizens are also questioning how the big social media companies will react in India. It should be noted that a Wall Street Journal report had said that the Facebook had refused to act against the Bajrang Dal as it feared physical attack on its staff.

There has been a growing concern over the monopoly or absolute control of the internet by some handful big tech companies such as Facebook, Google, Twitter etc. In fact, during a federal hearing, some US officials had said that the Facebook needs to be broken up in order to create more democratic atmosphere for the netizens.

