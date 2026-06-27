US President Donald Trump has thanked India after a road near the US Consulate in Hyderabad was renamed Donald Trump Avenue, calling it an “unprecedented honour.”

Sharing a photo from the unveiling ceremony on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “The new Donald Trump Avenue in Hyderabad, India — The first US President to ever be honoured in this way. Thank you! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

The road was renamed by the Telangana government earlier this week as part of the Freedom 250 celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of American independence.

The new Donald Trump Avenue in Hyderabad, India — The first U.S. President to ever be honored in this way. Thank you! President DONALD J. TRUMP



( TS: Jun 26 2026, 4:13 PM ET )​​​‍​​‌‍​​‌‍​​​​​​​‌‍​​​​​​​​​‌‍​​‌‍​​​​​​​​​‌‍​​​‌‍​​​​‌‍​​​​​​​‌‍​​​​‌‍​​​​​‌‍​​​​​​​​‌‍​​​​​​​​​‌‍… pic.twitter.com/yOJmCVOAVd — Commentary Donald J. Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) June 26, 2026

Why was the Hyderabad road renamed?

The stretch, earlier known as US Consulate Road, is located in Hyderabad’s Financial District at Nanakramguda, right next to the US Consulate General. The area is home to the offices of several American technology companies, including Microsoft, Google and Amazon.

According to Telangana officials, the renaming is part of a bigger effort to create globally recognised landmarks in Hyderabad while also celebrating the growing strategic, business and investment ties between India and the United States.

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, and US Consul General Laura Williams unveiled the commemorative plaque. Diplomats, senior government officials and industry leaders also attended the ceremony.

US Ambassador Sergio Gor praised the decision and said Hyderabad shows the “high-speed trajectory” of the India-US partnership, from HITEC City to aerospace and defence. He also spoke about the “strong, respectful partnership” associated with President Trump.

The decision to rename the road was first announced by Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy in December 2025. At the time, he described it as a tribute to the United States and to Hyderabad’s growing role as a global hub for technology, defence and global capability centres.

Trump posters on Delhi autos

The road renaming comes months after another campaign linked to Trump drew attention in India. Earlier this year, as part of the US Embassy’s Freedom 250 outreach campaign, around 100 auto-rickshaws in New Delhi carried large posters of Trump alongside the Statue of Liberty. The posters featured messages such as “Happy Birthday America!” and “250 Years of America.”

However, the campaign later faced criticism. After a US military strike in the Gulf of Oman killed three Indian mariners aboard a tanker, some auto-rickshaw drivers in Delhi were seen removing or tearing down the Trump posters in protest.

Road naming comes amid the pending India-US trade deal

The Hyderabad road was renamed shortly after Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi met on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in France in June 2026.

Although the two countries have been dealing with issues such as trade tariffs, oil sanctions and the deaths of the Indian seafarers, Trump was full of praise for Modi after the meeting.

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He described the Indian Prime Minister as “calm, cool and a total killer,” calling him a “tough” negotiator who is “like an angel” while also being strong and effective. Trump also spoke about their close personal relationship and said he would “be there for him” if India ever came under attack.

Further, he expressed confidence in the future of India-US ties, pointing to ongoing trade discussions and India’s growing role on the global stage under Modi’s leadership.