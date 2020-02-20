‘Trump Krishna’: US President’s die-hard fan from Telangana hopes to meet his ‘god’

Published: February 20, 2020 1:23:41 PM

Bussa Krishna says President Trump is like a 'god' to him, and for this reason, he hired 15 labourers to build his statue that took a month to be finished.

Bussa Krishna says his only wish is that he gets to meet President Trump once, and hoped that the Indian government will help him realise this dream.

US President Donald Trump’s straight-talk and astute business sense may have won him many fans across the world, but none as die-hard as a Telangana man who has built a 6-foot statue near his home where he worships and performs ‘abhishek‘. Jangaon-resident Bussa Krishna says he fasts every Friday for POTUS’ long life and carries a picture of him at all times. Bussa adds that he prays to President Trump’s picture before commencing any work and hopes India-US relations remain strong. Speaking to ANI, Bussa said his only wish is that he gets to meet President Trump once, and hoped that the Indian government will help him realise this dream.

Such is his devotion to President Trump that every day Bussa offers prayers to the Trump statue he has gotten installed. Bussa says President Trump is like a ‘god’ to him, and for this reason, he hired 15 labourers to build his statue that took a month to be finished. In light of his devotion to the US President, his villagers have begun calling him ‘Trump Krishna’, the ANI report says.

Among the people in his village, his residence is called ‘Trump House’ and his neighbours say they admire his devotion to the maverick businessman-turned-US-President. The headman of his village has appealed to the government to allow Krishna to meet with President Trump during his two-day-visit which begins February 24.

During his visit, President Trump will be landing in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, where he will be received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The two of them will take part in a roadshow from the Ahmedabad Airport to the newly-built Motera Stadium where they’ll address a large public gathering. From here the US President is scheduled to leave for Agra where he and the First Lady Melania Trump will visit the Taj Mahal before heading to New Delhi in the evening.

