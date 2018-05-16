Truly hilarious but has a great message! Mumbai Police’s tweet goes viral

Mumbai traffic police is known for posting witty tweets and significant messages on its Twitter account. (Twitter/Mumbai Police)

Mumbai traffic police is known for posting witty tweets and significant messages on its Twitter account. Once again, the police has garnered attention by one of its social media posts. The cops took to Twitter to give a nice teaching to commuters who avoid helmets while riding a motorcycle. The police posted a picture of a man without helmet and wrote: ‘Ghar se nikalte hi..’ then they clubbed another picture in which they can be seen putting a fine on the person and captioned it: ‘Kuch dur chalte hi…’

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar also has been quite vocal in telling people about road safety. Earlier last year, the former Indian batsman took to Twitter and shared a video where he is seen asking the pillion riders on roads to wear helmets for their safety. He captioned the video as,”Rider or pillion, both lives matter equally. Please, please make wearing helmets a habit. Just my opillion #HelmetDaalo2.0 #RoadSafety.” In the video, Sachin also says,”Wear helmet at the back also! Why should only the rider be wearing a helmet? The two women I spotted, both of them not wearing (a) helmet! Doesn’t make any sense to me. Please wear the helmet whenever you get on a bike.”

However, this is not the first time Sachin stopped on the streets to teach some basic traffic rules. Earlier, in April 2017, he posted a video in which two boys were trying to take a selfie with him. Tendulkar agreed to take the selfie but in return asked for a promise from the boys. He said,”“Promise me one thing, next time you will use a helmet. It is dangerous for you like this. Life is precious. Is that a promise? 100 percent?