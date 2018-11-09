True to his traits, Modi lowers dignity of his office: Congress hits back at PM for ‘Urban Naxal’ comments

The former union minister’s comments came as a response to prime minister’s charge that Congress backs urban Maoists who have ruined the lives of poor Adivasi youth.

The Congress Friday hit back at PM Narendra Modi for his remarks that the grand old party supports Naxal sympathisers. Attacking the prime minister, senior Congress leader Anand Sharma said that prime minister’s comments deserve contempt and strong condemnation. “He needs to be reminded that it was the Congress leadership including VC Shukla and Mahendra Karma who were all killed by the Naxals, he should be ashamed of making this charge,” Sharma said.

“True to his traits of lowering the dignity of his office by making irresponsible, false and insulting statements against the Congress party, Narendra Modi has done it again… he has insulted the memory of all the Congress leaders who were victims of Naxal violence,” Sharma said on Twitter.

The former union minister’s comments came as a response to prime minister’s charge that Congress backs urban Maoists who have ruined the lives of poor Adivasi youth.

Addressing his first election rally for the state Assembly polls scheduled later this month, Modi also said Congress makes “fun” of adivasis (tribals). “I don’t know why Congress makes fun of adivasis. Once I had gone for a rally in North-East India and wore a traditional adivasi headgear but Congress leaders made fun of it. This was an insult of adivasi culture,” he said.

The prime minister further said that he will not rest till he fulfils late Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s dreams for a prosperous Chhattisgarh. Modi added that Congress-led government did not do enough to develop the Naxal-infested Bastar region citing the Maoist menace as an excuse.

“The urban Maoists who live in air-conditioned homes in the cities, look clean and whose children study abroad, remote control the Adivasi children in the Naxal dominated areas,” Modi said.