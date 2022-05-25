scorecardresearch

True patriot! Video of 10-year-old Divyang girl in Bihar who hops 1 km to school leaves netizens in awe; CM Kejriwal reacts

Seema lost a leg lost in a road accident two years back. However, this could not hold Seema back from her passion for education. 

Written by FE Online
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday shared the video of a 10-year-old specially abled girl who walks to her school in Bihar’s Jamui district, saying that her passion had made him emotional. 

“10-year-old Seema’s enthusiasm had made me emotional. Every child of the country wants good education. I don’t know politics, I know that every government has enough resources. It should be the mission of every true patriot to provide the best possible education to children like Seema, that is real patriotism,” he wrote on Twitter, while reacting to the video shared by Dainik Bhaskar

Seema, who lives in naxal-hit Fatehpur village of Seema Khaira block, lost a leg in a road accident two years back. However, this could not hold Seema back from her passion for education. 

She not only walks 1 km to her school daily, but also teaches other girls of the village. Seema also encourages others to get educated. 

Dainik Bhaskar quoted the girl’s grandmother and one of her teachers who told about Seema’s passion for education and she overcame the tragedy to get it. 

Seema’s father works as a labourer out of the state and sends money for family. Seema is the second eldest among six siblings and teaches her younger brothers and sisters after returning from school. 

