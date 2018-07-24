Truckers’ strike hampers trading in Gujarat APMCs

Arrivals of the agriculture produces have decreased by 60% in past four days. (IE)

Trading activities have been affected in many Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs) in Gujarat due to the ongoing nationwide transport strike. Arrivals of the agriculture produces have decreased by 60% in past four days. Traders have asked the farmers not to bring their produces to the APMC and stopped the auction to avoid the overstocking situation.

“We have asked farmers to stop bringing their produces at the APMC. Moreover, we have also stopped the auction for an indefinite period from Monday. The reason behind it is that we are unable to load the stock we have due to transport strike. If farmers bring the produces and auction will continue, we will have to face overstocking condition,” said Atul Kamani, president of commission agents’ Association of Rajkot APMC.

According to the traders of Rajkot APMC, because of this, daily volume of about `8-10 crore would be affected. Traders in Saurashtra’s APMCs including Gondal, Junagadh, Jetpur, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar and Porbandar are also considering to stop for a while.

Transport strike also affected the arrival of crops in Asia’s largest jeera (cumin) trading centre at Unjha APMC. Arrival of jeera has decreased from 7,000 bags (a bag of 40 kg) to 4,000 bags in two days, and according to traders, if strike continue it will decrease further. Vijay Joshi, president of Unjha Commodity Association said, “Trading has slowed down as the arrivals of jeera at the Unjha mandi have been affected due to transporters’ strike. If the strike will continue for long period, we may not be able to fulfill our commitment as loading is not possible at this time.”

Transportation of essential things like milk and vegetables have not been affected much and supply is normal. However, according to sources of Jamalpur APMC, the main vegetables wholesale market of Ahmedabad, supply from long distance may hit if the strike prolongs. A vegetables trader of Jamalpur market said, “It could be a matter of concern if strike continues in coming days as it may affect the vegetables supply from other states.”