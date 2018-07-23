Truckers’ strike enters fourth day, gets mix response

“Today is the fourth day of the Nationwide Chakkajam. With the insensitive attitude of the government, the movement has further intensified,” AIMTC Core Committee Chairman Bal Malkit Singh said. (IE)

The nationwide strike of truck operators, called by All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC), received a mixed response on the fourth consecutive day today. AIMTC, which claims support of 93 lakh truckers had started a nationwide indefinite strike on July 20, and their demands include a reduction in central and state taxes by getting diesel under the GST so that price of the deregulated commodity can be reduced. “Today is the fourth day of the Nationwide Chakkajam. With the insensitive attitude of the government, the movement has further intensified,” AIMTC Core Committee Chairman Bal Malkit Singh said. He said the AIMTC has urged the government’s intervention for tangible resolution of the issues. “Till date there has been no reconciliatory talks or indication from the government to resolve the issues.

The movement will get intensified in days to come,” Singh claimed. Essential commodities have been kept out of the strike. The Indian Foundation of Transport Research and Training (IFTRT), however, said the strike was left in few pockets only. Apart from demanding reduction in diesel prices, truckers are also against the “flawed and non-transparent” toll collection system that favours road concessioners and alleged that the time and fuel loss amounts to up to Rs 1.5 trillion annually on account of it.

Truckers are also miffed at high insurance premia and want a reduction in third-party premium, exemption on third-party premia from GST. Apart from this, they are also pressing for exemptions and abolition of indirect taxes, national permits for all buses and trucks and also doing away with the direct port delivery tendering system.