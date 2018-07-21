Truckers’ stir: Tamil Nadu govt buses to carry farm produce free of charge

As many as 4.50 lakh trucks in Tamil Nadu are off the roads since yesterday as part of the indefinite strike called by the truckers to press their charter of demands which include reduction of diesel prices. (File image)

The Tamil Nadu Government today directed transport corporations to carry farm produce in government buses free of charge as the nationwide truckers’ strike entered the second day today.

However, trucks ferrying essential commodities have been exempted from the strike.

An official release from the state transport department said, “in view of the lorry strike, orders have been issued to the managing directors of the transport corporations to allow buses to carry farm products free of charge without causing any hindrance to other passengers.”

A Coimbatore report said goods worth Rs 500 crore remained stagnant in godowns and manufacturing units in nearby districts due to the strike.

About 10,000 lorries were off the roads in Coimbatore affecting movement of textile and textile products, motors, pumps, grinders, engineering products.

In nearby Tirupur district, a knitwear hub, readymade garments that needs to be shipped to serve domestic and overseas market were lying in factories.

Tirupur Exporters’ Association President Raja M Shanmugham said the strike has hit knitwear exporting units and sought the Centre’s intervention to end the stir.

About five lakh kg of tea were lying in various godowns in Udhagamandalam (Ooty) and Coonoor for want of transport, while five crore eggs remain uncollected at various poultries in Namakkal due to lack of cargo movement.