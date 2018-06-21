Truckers call off strike, say ‘future course’ depends on talks with govt

​​​
Truckers, who were agitating since June 18 under goods vehicles umbrella body ACOGOA, today called off their strike, saying the future course of agitation will depend on the outcome of talks with the government.

Truckers, who were agitating since June 18 under goods vehicles umbrella body ACOGOA, today called off their strike, saying the future course of agitation will depend on the outcome of talks with the government. The truckers under All India Confederation of Goods Vehicles Owners Association (ACOGOA) had proceeded on an indefinite nationwide strike on June 18, protesting hike in diesel prices, increase in toll charges and increasing third-party insurance premium.

“The ACOGOA core committee which met at Bengaluru today has decided to call off the ongoing agitation for now and the future course of strategy will depend on the outcome of our meetings with the government,” ACOGOA General Secretary R S Bhasin told PTI. Bhasin said they had received a communication from the government for talks and future course of agitation will depend on the outcome. The body had claimed a wide impact of the strike in the North East as well as West Bengal. However, another transporter apex body AIMTC, which has called for a nationwide strike from July 20 on the similar issues, had alleged that the strike was orchestrated by a small section and had no impact.

