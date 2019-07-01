TRS MLA’s brother arrested for attacking forest officer, has a history of attacking govt officials

Anitha, a Forest Range Officer, currently in hospital, alleged that Krishna Rao had first hit her with a bamboo stick followed by others. (ANI video grab)

The Telangana police on Sunday arrested TRS (Telangana Rashtra Samithi) MLA Koneru Kannappa’s brother Krishna Rao for assaulting a forest officer. Police took prompt action after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

In the video, Rao along with his supporters can be seen attacking forest department official C Anitha with bamboo sticks at a village in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district over a land issue. Anitha had gone to Sarasala village with few officials to plant saplings when she was attacked. In a bid to save herself from the attack, Anitha climbed upon a vehicle but failed to escape.

The police have booked Rao various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including an attempt to murder and rioting charges. Two police officials- Deputy Superintendent of Police Kagaznagar Sambaih and Inspector Venkatesh have been suspended for negligence in duty.

Anitha is currently in hospital and has alleged that Krishna Rao was the first to hit her with a bamboo stick and was then followed by others.

According to police, both TRS MLA Koneru Konappa Rao (63) and his brother Krishna Rao (56) have a long history of assaulting government officials. Earlier in March 2018, Konappa has assaulted a woman Excise Circle Inspector for seizing a vehicle carrying jaggery prepared at an illegal manufacturing unit. The Excise Officers’ Association had approached Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao but no action was taken against Konappa. According to reports, the duo had assaulted officials from- forest department, municipal department, excise department, prohibition department, and police department.

Telangana Principal Chief Conservator of Forest P K Jha said that the department will take up the issue at a higher level.

TRS Working president KT Rama Rao has condemned the incident. In a tweet, Rao said, “I strongly condemn the atrocious behavior of Koneru Krishna who attacked a forest officer who was doing her job. He has been arrested & a case booked already; no one is above law of the land.”

The opposition parties also condemned the attack and slammed Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for failure in controlling law and order in the state.