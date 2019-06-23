TRS leaders indulging in high-handedness against BJP workers, says Bandi Sanjay Kumar

BJP MP from Karimnagar Bandi Sanjay Kumar Saturday alleged that the ruling TRS in Telangana indulged in high-handedness and excesses against its workers after they bagged four of the 17 seats in the Lok Sabha polls. "Especially after the parliament elections, the high handedness and lawlessness of TRS leaders are rising in places where BJP won and from where it obtained a higher vote percentage," he told reporters. Referring to the murder of a youth, said to be a BJP activist, in Mahabubnagar, he alleged that the TRS regime was moving on the path of Trinamool Congress in West Bengal and Pinarayi Vijayan government in Kerala, "harassing" BJP supporters. Also read:\u00a0Why Congress is not allowing Rahul Gandhi to step down, Veerappa Moily explains "Attacking BJP workers, attacking people who supported BJP, such situations (things) are happening in the state," he said. Students and youth are brought to police stations and threatened even "for small mistakes" for supporting BJP, he claimed. BJP would fight such excesses democratically, he added.