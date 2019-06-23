TRS leaders indulging in high-handedness against BJP workers, says Bandi Sanjay Kumar

By:
Published: June 23, 2019 7:24:08 AM

BJP MP from Karimnagar Bandi Sanjay Kumar Saturday alleged that the ruling TRS in Telangana indulged in high-handedness and excesses against its workers after they bagged four of the 17 seats in the Lok Sabha polls. “Especially after the parliament elections, the high handedness and lawlessness of TRS leaders are rising in places where BJP won and from where it obtained a higher vote percentage,” he told reporters.

“Attacking BJP workers, attacking people who supported BJP, such situations (things) are happening in the state,” he said. Students and youth are brought to police stations and threatened even “for small mistakes” for supporting BJP, he claimed. BJP would fight such excesses democratically, he added.

