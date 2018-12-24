TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao meets Mamata Banerjee, adds steam to third front push

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and K Chandrasekhar Rao

The TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao today called on West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata on Monday. The meeting between two of the regional political stalwarts comes after the Telangana Chief Minister was seen pushing for a federal front to take on Congress and BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The Trinamool Congress supremo, however, has so far kept her cards close to her chest even as she vociferously opposes key economic policies and decisions taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre. Keeping Congress on its toes, CM Banerjee is yet to give her approval to Rahul Gandhi’s candidature as PM.

Notably, in the recently concluded assembly polls in Telangana, Congress, BJP and TRS fought separately. TRS swept the polls by winning two-thirds of seats and keeping Congress and BJP at bay.

Rao yesterday met Odisha Chief Minister and BJD chief Naveen Patnaik and emphasised a “dire need” for the unification of regional parties to provide an alternative to the Congress and the BJP ahead of the 2019 general elections. “I can say certainly that there is a dire need for unification of regional parties in the country. We strongly believe that there has to be an alternative to the Congress and the BJP,” Rao said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the campaigning to Telangana assembly polls claimed that TRS is the “B team” of the Congress. Congress president Rahul Gandhi, on the other hand, called Rao’s party the BJP’s “B team”. Rubbishing the allegations, KCR had said that the TRS is nobody’s B team and that his party will go forward to form a coalition of non-Congress, non-BJP parties.