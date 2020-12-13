TRP case: Mumbai Police arrest Republic TV CEO Vikas Khanchandani

Republic CEO arrested by Mumbai Police (PTI)

TRP case: The Mumbai Police today arrested Republic TV CEO Vikas Khanchandani in alleged TRP manipulation case. This is the second such arrest of any senior employee of Republic TV in the alleged TRP manipulation case.

Earlier, Republic’s AVP Ghanshyan Singh was arrested and spent 25 days in custody before he was granted bail by a court in Mumbai.

Speaking on the arrest, Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami said that Vikas Khanchandani was picked up by Mumbai Police without any papers. The Republic TV has moved Holiday Court.

