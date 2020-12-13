  • MORE MARKET STATS

TRP case: Mumbai Police arrest Republic TV CEO Vikas Khanchandani

Updated: Dec 13, 2020 11:34 AM

Republic CEO arrested in TRP case: This is the second arrest of any senior official of Republic TV in the TRP case. Earlier, Republic AVP Ghanshyan Singh was arrested and spent 25 days in custody before he was granted bail by a court in Mumbai. 

Republic CEO arrested by Mumbai Police

TRP case: The Mumbai Police today arrested Republic TV CEO Vikas Khanchandani in alleged TRP manipulation case. This is the second such arrest of any senior employee of Republic TV in the alleged TRP manipulation case.

Speaking on the arrest, Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami said that Vikas Khanchandani was picked up by Mumbai Police without any papers. The Republic TV has moved Holiday Court.

(To be updated)

 

