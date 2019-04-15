Trouble mounts for Rahul Gandhi, SC issues contempt notice over Rafale remark

BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi had moved the top court seeking contempt proceedings against Rahul Gandhi over his remarks. (ANI)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s remark stating that the Supreme Court had made it clear that “Chowkidaar Chor Hai” has put the top Opposition leader in the dock, with the Supreme Court asking him to explain his remarks. Speaking to reporters after the apex court ruled that documents cited by petitioners were admissible as evidence in a case alleging irregularities in the Rafale deal contract, Rahul said, “Today, the Supreme Court has made it clear that “chowkidar chor hai”.

The remarks had drawn immediate criticism from the BJP, with its top ministers complaining that the Congress president had wrongly attributed remarks to the Supreme Court. BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi had moved the top court seeking contempt proceedings against Rahul Gandhi over his remarks.

Hearing Lekhi’s plea, the top court said that the remarks made by Rahul were not the observations of the court and issued a notice to the Congress president seeking an explanation as to why contempt action should not be initiated against him. Rahul Gandhi has until April 22 to respond.

On April 10, the Supreme Court had set aside the Centre’s objections that the documents submitted by the petitioners were stolen and hence, could not be considered as evidence. Following the SC’s observation, Rahul Gandhi claimed that the Supreme Court had accepted that there was corruption in the deal, something that he had been alleging so far.

“Supreme Court has made it clear that chowkidar allowed the theft. SC has accepted that some sort of corruption took place in the Rafale deal,” Rahul said.

Thanking the Supreme Court for its decision, Rahul said: “SC has said – ‘chowkidar ne chori ki hai’.”

BJP’s Meenakshi Lekhi had claimed in her plea that the words attributed by Rahul Gandhi to the Supreme Court in the Rafale case have been made to appear something else. “He is replacing his personal statement as Supreme Court’s order and trying to create prejudice,” the petition states.