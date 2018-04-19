Trouble mounts for Banwarilal Purohit as DMK stages protests in Tamil Nadu, wants Governor recalled

Things got tougher for Tamil Nadu Governer Banwari Lal Purohit over the Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) scandal as the opposition demanded that the Governor be recalled immediately as he had been tainted.

Things got tougher for Tamil Nadu Governer Banwari Lal Purohit over the Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) scandal as the opposition demanded that the Governor be recalled immediately as he had been tainted. The protests against Banwarilal Purohit came a day after he held a press conference to defend the charges against him in the major controversy that erupted when a purported audio tape of a conversation involving the principal reportedly makes mention of the Governor’s name. In the purported audio tape, a woman assistant professor of a college affiliated to the MKU is allegedly heard luring students to offer sexual favours to “higher officials”, including the governor. Banwarilal Purohit’s name allegedly finds a mention more than once.

On Wednesday, opposition parties including DMK, the CPM and the PMK held protests and warned that the furore would escalate till the governor was replaced. As per The Times of India, the DMK cadre took out a march from Saidapet to Raj Bhawan on Wednesday led by MLA M Subramanian who was picked up by the police. The DMK cadre was then addressed by Stalin in Guindy where the party’s Working President said that the protests will continue until Purohit is recalled by the Union government.

Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit is in news for all the wrong reasons. Recently, a row erupted when the 78-year-old governor patted a female journalist on the cheek when he was about to leave the venue of a press conference, triggering an outrage by the journalist fraternity and opposition parties, including the DMK. He later tendered an apology saying he patted her out of “affection” and “appreciation” of her performance as a journalist. The journalist, who works for an English magazine, said that she washed her face several times. “Still not able to get rid of it. So agitated and angered Mr Governor Banwarilal Purohit. It might be an act of appreciation by you and grandfatherly attitude. But to me you are wrong,” she said.

DMK has lashed out at Purohit saying the incident as “unbecoming” of a person holding a Constitutional post. DMK Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi tweeted “even if the intention is above suspicion, a person who holds a public office has to understand that there is a decorum to it and violating a woman journalist’s personal space does not reflect the dignity or the respect which should be shown to any human being.”