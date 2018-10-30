Trouble in SAD: Why some Shiromani Akali Dal leaders want Sukhbir Singh Badal out

SAD patron Parkash Singh Badal handed over all the party affairs to son Sukhbir Badal. (IE)

The dynastic succession in regional political parties has been accepted as a culture. Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh, RJD in Bihar and Shiv Sena in Maharashtra are some of the examples where the party baton has been handed over to the next heir of the party patron quietly without any or little murmurs. The Shiromani Akali Dal in Punjab is also a part of the same set-up, but some members of the party do not appear to be okay with it.

According to a report in The Indian Express, some senior leaders from the party have raised questions over the way the party is functioning under the command of party president Sukhbir Singh Badal. They have stressed the need to resurrect the party citing the result of last assembly elections in which they could win just 15 of 117 seats.

The senior leader claimed that they have raised all poll-related issues in the past but no attention was paid to their concerns. The report suggests that the reason behind the current crisis “appears to be the prospect of dynastic succession”. The report also said that many leaders who are speaking out now are looking space for their sons.

The recent crisis triggered after the Justice Ranjit Singh Commission, set up to look into Kotkapura police firing on anti-sacrilege protesters, tabled its report earlier in August. The commission indicted Parkash Singh Badal in the case. Following the report, senior leaders like Tota Singh and Lok Sabha MP Prem Singh Chandumajra questioned Sukhbir Singh and party legislators for boycotting a debate. The questions were raised in the party’s core committee meeting on August 30, the IE report said.

Senior Akali leaders Ranjit Singh Brahampura, Sewa Singh Sekhwan and Rattan Singh Ajnala during a press conference questioned the moves which they claim cost the party in the assembly elections. The leaders referred to 2015 pardon by the Akal Takht to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and blamed Sukhbir for inept handling of the issue.

In the last couple of months, two MPs have quit the party following the crisis. Earlier on Sunday, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal offered to quit from his post. However, senior Akali leader Ranjit Singh Brahmpura said that Badal was not sincere. Brahmpura said that his resignation was sought during the core committee meeting soon after the poll defeat but “he didn’t listen then”.