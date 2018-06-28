Trouble in Congress-JD(S) paradise in Karnataka? Here’s what is cooking between the two coalition partners

Honeymoon period is over?

The hurriedly stitched coalition between Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) following the fractured mandate that Karnataka Elections 2018 delivered had bewildered many and stunned the BJP as it formed the government despite the saffron fold emerging as the single largest party. However, as the talks progressed to deep political matters, fissures began to appear.

The matter escalated to different level and raised eyebrows when Karnataka Chief Minister H. D. Kumaraswamy said “I am at mercy of Congress”. Now, amid reports of strains in the ruling Congress-JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka, leaders of the two parties are likely to sit together on July 1 to finalise the common minimum programme. According to an Indian Express report, Siddaramaiah is said to be upset over not getting a prominent role post-election as well as the selection of Congress ministers. He is also learnt to be displeased over Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy’s decision to present a full budget. A video that surfaced on Tuesday showed Siddaramaiah raising doubts over the coalition government completing its tenure of five years.

This came after Kumaraswamy had said, “I am at mercy of Congress. I am responsible for the development of the state, that is different. I have to do my job as CM, I have to take permission from Congress leaders, without their permission I can’t do anything, they have given me support.”

However, former Prime Minister and JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda yesterday asserted that there would be no danger to Congress-JD(S) government and his son and CM Kumaraswamy will present the budget on July 5. “Kumaraswamy will present the budget on July 5. There is no anxiety, he will do it. The budget will get passed by July 12,” Gowda said.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi about former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s opposition to budget presentation, Gowda said, “Let there be no discussion on this (topic), the budget will be presented, the matter ends.”

Differences have cropped up between the Congress and JDS on a host of issues, including presentation of the budget. Siddaramaiah had recently said there was no need for a fresh budget and insisted that a supplementary budget would do.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, senior Congress leader and Karnataka Water Resources Minister D K Shivakumar said his party’s support to the coalition government was for a full five-year term. He said, “For five years term, our party leaders have signed and given…all decisions have happened with Rahul Gandhi’s (Congress President) approval. For five years we should not disturb, he (Kumaraswamy) should be Chief Minister and the government should complete full term…”