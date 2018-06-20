Trouble in Arjun Singh’s family: 83-year-old wife accuses politician son of domestic violence, moves High Court

Saroj said that her husband served the Congress his entire life and ensuring protection of women and assisting helpless persons was a matter of principle for him.

Congress stalwart late Arjun Singh’s wife Saroj Kumari has filed a harassment case against her son Ajay Singh, who is the leader of Opposition in Madhya Pradesh Assembly for allegedly harassing her and forcing her out of her house. Along with Ajay, Saroj has also filed a case against her second son Abhimanyu Singh, alleging her two sons of domestic violence. The 83-year-old wife Arjun Singh filed the complaint under the Protection of Women From Domestic Violence Act in the court of judicial magistrate Gaurav Pragyan. Saroj was accompanied by her daughter Veena Singh and NRI industrialist Sam Varma when she visited the court.

“My sons Abhimanyu Singh and LoP Ajay Singh indulged in domestic violence against me and forced me out of my own house. They have also refused to take care of my maintenance which compelled me to approach the court,” she said in her complaint.

She also named Suniti Singh, Ajay Singh’s wife, in the complaint letter. Currently living in Greater Noida, Saroj also requested the court to grant her ex-parte relief (relief before hearing the respondents) so that she can return to her house in Bhopal, her lawyer Dipesh Joshi said.

Later, Saroj issued a media statement and reiterated her allegations. Saroj said that her husband served the Congress his entire life and ensuring protection of women and assisting helpless persons was a matter of principle for him. She said that her son Ajay Singh has set aside these principles of the Congress and forced her out of own house.

“At this age I have to leave my own home to live in different places. It is not only against the principles of Congress party but also defines the character of the man, who is all-powerful and the leader of opposition,” she said.

Saroj has urged the court to help her live in her house and also requested it to issue orders for eviction of Ajay Singh from that house, the statement said.