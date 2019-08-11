Trouble for Kejriwal: Rebel AAP MLA Alka Lamba protests outside CM’s house for not installing CCTV cameras in Chandni Chowk

Rebel AAP MLA Alka Lamba protests outside Delhi CMArvind Kejriwal’s residence.

Rebel Aam Aadmi Party MLA MLA Alka Lamba has accused Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of deliberately stopping the installation work of CCTV cameras in her assembly constituency. On Saturday, Lamba accompanied by her supporters staged a protest outside CM Kejriwal’s residence. She demanded that the CM should order to resume work in her Chandni Chowk constituency immediately.

She said CCTV cameras are not being installed in her constituency as a part of a conspiracy to instill anger in the public against her in Chandni Chowk ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

“If voices from my constituency are being muzzled, then let me remind that Delhi elections are not far away,” she said.

Lamba noted that she and several other AAP leaders had campaigned in 2016 and protested outside L-G’s residence for installation of the CCTV cameras in the city. According to Lamba’s claim, on July 14, 2019, one camera was installed in Chandni Chowk and the work was stopped thereafter.

She said that she is protesting outside Kejriwal’s residence to remind him about the promise he had made. Lamba also noted that after the rape of a girl, when she asked officials why the work to install cameras had been stopped, they replied that the Chief Minister has directed them to stop the work in Chandni Chowk. She said that in 2016, it was told that party will get benefit if “we install cameras close to the elections”.

“Arvind ji must have forgotten, I am here to remind him about his promise. Two years ago you (Kejriwal) had leveled allegations on L-G and told the people that L-G was not clearing the file of CCTV and even accused the L-G of compromising with the security of women,” Lamba said while displaying a placard of 2016 protest outside the L-G’s residence featuring Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia’s pictures.

“Now, 2016 has passed, 2017 passed, 2018 passed.. we are in 2019. We were told that cameras would be installed near the elections to get benefits in the elections. The work started, on July 14 the first camera was installed in my constituency, but the second camera was never installed. I called the officers to ask why CCTV work was stopped? They told me that the CM has ordered to stop the work in Chandni Chowk constituency,” she said.

She alleged that there was no difference in the Aam Aadmi Party and other political parties.

Taking on Kejriwal over his latest election sops, she said, “You are making hollow promises. There is no difference between you and other political parties.”

“I am trying to remind him in his own way. You were sitting outside the L-G’s residence when you file of cameras was stopped. Now we all from Chandni Chowk are sitting outside your residence when you have stopped out camera work,” she said.

Lamba has not been on the same page as the party on various issues since the past several months. Recently, Lamba had said that she will resign from the party’s primary membership and will contest the next election as an Independent candidate. Although Lamba did not reveal the date when she will resign, the former Congress leader said that she took the decision after consulting the public. She, however, continues to be a member of the Delhi Legislative Assembly. Delhi will go to polls in February next year.

Lamba had even dared Kejriwal to sack her from the party. “If you have guts, then sack me from the party. I know you will never do this as you are scared of the people. I will continue to be the MLA, as I don’t want people and development work to suffer,” she had said earlier.