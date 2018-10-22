Trouble for Kapil Dev, Govinda, Ravi Kishan! Gujarat District Forum fines Rs 8.1 Lakh in connection with fraud; read details

Former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev, Bollywood actors Govinda and Ravi Kishan were reportedly slapped a fine of Rs 8.1 Lakh by a consumer court in Gujarat’s Vadodara. (File)

Former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev, Bollywood actors Govinda and Ravi Kishan were reportedly slapped a fine of Rs 8.1 Lakh by a consumer court in Gujarat’s Vadodara. The three allegedly allowed a con couple to use their photographs and goodwill in an advertisement campaign to promote a company, which later turned out to be a fraud, according to reports.

As many as 18 people had filed a petition in the Vadodara District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum in 2017 against Sunstar Club promoters Raman Kapoor, his wife Seema Kapoor and Kapil Dev, Govinda and Ravi Kishan. Everything started in 2016 when the con couple had started issuing membership of Sunstar Club for a hefty amount of Rs 1.2 to Rs 3 lakh. In lieu of this membership fees, the couple promised several benefits including free stay at the clubhouse to the members. Later in 2017, when the victims approached the firm for bookings, they did not receive any response, hinting towards the possibility of a fraud, according to TOI report.

Subsequently, the victims filed police cases against the couple in Ahmedabad and Vadodara. At the same time, they approached the District Forum through Jagrut Nagrik, a city-based consumer association, and alleged that the celebrities had adopted unfair trade practices.

In its order, the Vadodara District Forum held the celebrities responsible for “unfair trade practices.” It ruled that the celebrities will also pay Rs 15,000 to each of the complainants in the case, the report said.