Trouble for Farooq Abdullah: CBI files chargesheet against ex-CM in multi-crore J&K cricket scam

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Farooq Abdullah (PTI)

JKCA scam case: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet against former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah in connection with the multi-crore Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) scam case. PTi reported today that Farooq Abdullah and three others have been charged under RPC sections related to criminal conspiracy and criminal breach of trust.

In 2015, the Jammu and Kashmir High Court had ordered the CBI to probe the case, which pertains to an alleged embezzlement of Rs 90 crore. National Conference leader Abdullah is alleged to be the main benefactor in the scam.

The development can have far-reaching political implications, especially when the state of Jammu and Kashmir is undergoing a state of uncertainty since the break-up of ruling BJP-PDP alliance a few weeks ago.

