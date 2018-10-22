Trouble for Congress in Kerala: Police register rape cases against Ex-Kerala CM Oommen Chandy, Lok Sabha MP K C Venugopal

Rejecting the charges, former CM Chandy alleged that the cases were “politically motivated” and vowed to fight the matter legally.

The ghost of Solar Scam is set to return to evoke political slugfest in Kerala as the state police registered rape cases against former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Lok Sabha MP K C Venugopal based on a complaint of a woman. The woman was named as an accused in the scam and has a solar firm, according to reports. The woman had submitted a written complaint to the Judicial Commission, which was probing the solar scam, claiming she was sexually abused by Chandy and others. She also alleged that she was allowed to make illegal gains during the tenure of previous Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala, according to reports. The Judicial Commission had recommended the filing of the sexual abuse cases against Chandy and Venugopal, the reports say.

Talking about the case, Director General of Police (DGP) Loknath Behara said the cases against the two leaders were lodged on the basis of a complaint from the woman. “Let the law take its own course,” Behara was quoted as saying by PTI. The DGP said that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to investigate the matter. Superintendent of Police (SP) Abdul Karim will head the SIT.

The woman alleged in her complaint that Chandy had sexually exploited her at Cliff House, the official residence of the chief minister, in 2012, while Venugopal had raped her at Rose House, the residence of the state minister A P Anil Kumar, as per PTI report.

Rejecting the charges, former CM Chandy alleged that the cases were “politically motivated” and vowed to fight the matter legally. Chandy also claimed that the cases were lodged now as the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in the state wanted to deflect the attention of the people from the Sabarimala issue.

The previous UDF government had set up the G Sivarajan Commission when the allegations against the woman complainant and Biju Radhakrishanan that they had duped several people of crores of rupees by offering them solar panel solutions had surfaced. The commission tabled a four-volume, 1,073-page report in the state Assembly on November 9 2017. In the report, the Commission had stated that Chandy and four of his personal staff — Tenny Joppan, Jikkumon Jacon, gunman Salimraj and Kuruvilla, his aid in Delhi, — had “assisted” the woman complainant and her company, Team Solar.

The report has also featured details of the controversial letter written by the woman complainant on July 19, 2013 to the police commissioner, in which she had levelled charges of sexual misconduct and corruption against Chandy, some of his ministers and two former Union ministers. However, the Kerala High Court had in May this year expunged the Solar Commission’s findings against Chandy based on the complainant’s letter.