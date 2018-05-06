Trouble for builders! Duping homebuyers illegally in Noida, Greater Noida will invite Gangster Act, says DM

Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration has asked police to book builders in Noida and Greater Noida for duping home buyers and not adhering to bylaws under sections of the UP Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, 1986.

Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration has asked police to book builders in Noida and Greater Noida for duping home buyers and not adhering to bylaws. The builders will be booked under sections of the UP Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, 1986 for the same. The Indian Express reports that District Magistrate B N Singh, in a letter to Gautam Buddh Nagar SSP, has said that some builders are duping people by resorting to illegal means. He mentioned that builders who have sold or allotted a flat to more than one person at one time. The second allotment or sale is illegal. So, is the case with builders, who have shown/constructed or sold units by wrongly increasing the units approved as per authority laws.

BN Singh was quoted as saying that FIRs have been registered and complaints received in the past against builders on these issues. Singh added that investigation should be completed within a stipulated time after the filing of FIR and if a charge sheet is being framed in the cases, the process under the UP Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, 1986, should be initiated in the final chargesheet. The letter also said it was appropriate to take action against such builders under Section 2 of the Act and added that properties of these builders should be attached under Section 14-A. Under Section 14 of the 1986 gangster act, the district magistrate can order attachment of any property (movable or immovable) in possession of any person which has been acquired by a gangster as a result of the commission of an offence recognised by this Act.

Meanwhile, in a report earlier, Police had announced that FIRs against builders in 24 housing projects in Noida and Greater Noida will be registered soon at the police stations concerned. The list of projects included 10,130 residential flats and 39 commercial units.

Earlier, the Yogi Adityanath government had made a big promise to homebuyers in Noida and Greater Noida. The Uttar Pradesh government has issued a crackdown order that had said that possession of apartments to as many as 40,000 homebuyers must be provided by December 31, 2017. Yogi had said that another 40,000 will be given possession in the next three months. Significantly, while addressing a press conference in Noida after reviewing security and other arrangements for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Noida last December, Yogi had said there are buyer-builder disputes, farmers-authority disputes, Gram Panchayat-authority disputes which need to be resolved.