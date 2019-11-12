Trouble for Asaduddin Owaisi, complaint filed against AIMIM leader in Indore over his remarks on Ayodhya verdict

Complaint filed against Asaduddin Owaisi over his remarks on Ayodhya verdict.

AIMIM Asaduddin Owaisi has invited trouble for himself by making comments on the Supreme Court’s Ayodhya verdict. A complaint has been filed against the Hyderabad MP at a court in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore for his controversial remarks.

The complainant, lawyer Sunil Verma, demanded from the court to book Owaisi for contempt and spreading communal hatred. Verma said that Owaisi has insulted the Supreme Court by making objectionable comments on the judgment and also tried to hurt religious sentiments.

He said that the politician should be prosecuted under IPC sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion) and Section 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings) and relevant provisions of the IT Act.

“Owaisi, who is Lok Sabha MP and a barrister, should have observed restraint while commenting on the apex court’s decision. But he made inflammatory statements about the verdict,” the lawyer said.

Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) AK Gupta took note of Verma’s complaint and ordered Juni Indore police station to inquire into his allegation against the AIMIM chief. The court has sought a report from the police by November 20.

Owaisi had on Saturday, the day Supreme Court pronounced its verdict in the Babri Masjid-Ramjanmabhoomi land dispute, termed the top court’s ruling a ‘victory of belief over facts’. The leader said that he was not satisfied with the ruling and said that the Supreme Court is “indeed supreme but not infallible” as he quoted a former Chief Justice of India, according to a PTI report.

The Constitution bench on the Supreme Court had on Saturday unanimously ruled that the 2.77 acres of disputed land in Ayodhya be handed over to the Ram Lalla and ordered the Centre to set up a committee for the construction of a Ram Temple. The court also directed the Centre to allot an alternative five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a new mosque at a prominent place in the town.