Trouble builds for Kamal Nath as MHA moves to reopen 1984 anti-Sikh riots case involving him

A Special Investigating Team (SIT) set up by the Ministry of Home Affairs in 2015 has decided to reopen the 1984 anti-Sikh riot cases, including the one involving Congress leader and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath. According to the Home Ministry notification datedSeptember 9, the SIT has taken up seven discharged cases for scrutiny or preliminary enquiry.

The seven anti-Sikh riot cases were registered in 1984 at police stations in Vasant Vihar, Sun Light Colony, Kalyanpuri, Parliament Street, Connaught Place, Patel Nagar and Shahdara. Kamal Nath’s name was embroiled in a case of instigating a mob near the Rakabganj Gurudwara. It has been alleged that the Congress leader had given shelter to the rioters.

The SIT has also issued public notices asking individuals and organisations to provide information related to the seven cases. “This is to inform to all individuals, groups of persons, associations, institutions and organisations that if they have any information in respect of any of the cases, they may contact the officer-in-charge of SIT police station,” the SIT said.

After the notification was issued, SAD leader and Rajouri garden MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that though Nath was involved in the anti-Sikh riots, his name was never included in the FIR registered at the Parliament Street police station. He alleged that five persons named as accused in the case were given shelter by Nath at his residence in Delhi at that time.

“All these accused were discharged due to lack of evidence. Since the SIT will reinvestigate this case also, two witnesses will appear before the SIT where they will tell about Kamal Nath’s role in the riots,” he claimed.

Nath had, however, previously denied involvement in the 1984 massacre which took place in response to the assassination of PM Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards.

Sirsa said that he has asked the witnesses Sanjay Suri (now lives in Britain) and Mukhtiyar Singh (now lives in Patna) to appear before the SIT and record their statements.

The SIT was set up on February 12, 2015 following a recommendation by the Home Ministry-appointed Justice (retd) GP Mathur committee. The three-member SIT comprises two Inspector General-rank IPS officers and a judicial officer. The SIT has so far re-opened around 80 out of the 650 cases.