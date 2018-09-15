Trouble brews for Paswan as son-in-law, daughter say ready to contest Lok Sabha polls against Ram Vilas, Chirag from RJD quota

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) president and Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan’s daughter Asha and son-in-law Anil Kumar who is better known as Sadhu Paswan may contest the upcoming general elections if the RJD of Lalu Prasad Yadav asks them. According to a report in The Indian Express, Sadhu has said that he and his wife are ready to contest elections against Ram Vilas Paswan and his MP-son Chirag Paswan.

Sadhu, who has been sidelined by Ram Vilas, is now seen inching closer to the RJD. Earlier this year, Sadhu was seen at an RJD function, triggering speculation that he may shift his loyalty. Sadhu is the son of four-time former Bihar legislator Punit Rai. He is married to Asha who is the daughter of Ram Vilas from his first marriage. Ram Vilas has two daughters from his first wife and Asha is youngest one.

The IE report said that Sadhu has accused the LJP of treating Dalits as bonded labourers and claimed that there is widespread resentment against Ram Vilas within his own caste group.

When asked whether he or his wife would like to contest against Paswan or Chirag next year when the country goes to the polls, Sadhu replied: “Both of us are ready to take up the challenge, provided Lalu Prasad and Tejashwi Yadav agree to give us tickets.”

Sadhu claimed that he had a talk with both Lalu and Tejashwi during which he expressed his desire to take on father-in-law in 2019 poll. He added that their “willingness to take on Paswan was not because of the family feud but it’s a fight for our maan-samman (honour)”.

Sadhu is associated with Ram Vilas Paswan’s Dalit Sena for long. He had unsuccessfully contested the 2015 Bihar polls from Masaurhi assembly seat on LJP ticket. Since then, he has been venting his ire against Ram Vilas after having reportedly been cold-shouldered.

Ram Vilas has backed only his son Chirag. He had successfully contested 2014 Lok Sabha polls from Jamui (reserved) parliamentary seat and was appointed as chairman of the LJP’s parliamentary board.

While Ram Vilas is a lawmaker from Hajipur (reserved) constituency, his younger brother Ramchandra Paswan represents Samastipur (reserved) seat in the Lok Sabha. Pashupati Kumar Paras, another brother of Paswan, is a minister in Nitish Kumar government.