Trouble brewing in Chautala family, former Haryana CM disbands students’ wing headed by grandson Digvijay

Om Prakash Chautala disbands students’ wing headed by grandson Digvijay

The ongoing rift within the family of former Haryana CM and president of Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) Om Prakash Chautala has now gone public. Days after the supporters of his younger son Abhay Singh Chautala and grandson Dushyant Singh Chautala, the MP son of Om Prakash’s elder son Ajay Singh, indulged in a verbal spat during a rally, the party president has announced to dissolve its youth wing and its students’ wing Indian National Students Organisation (INSO) citing “disciplinary grounds”.

The decision is widely seen as a fallout of the feud that was reported during October 8 rally in Ghona. At the rally that was organised to mark the birth anniversary of later Deputy PM and Om Prakash’s father Devi Lal, a group of youths kept hooting during the speech of Abhay Singh Chautala whereas there were cheers for Dushyant when he spoke. The entire drama unfolded in front of Om Prakash.

Addressing the rally later, Om Prakash took strong exception to the hooting and warned that he will expel those who are trying to vitiate the party. “I will throw all such persons out of the party who are spoiling the prospects of the party,” he had said while issuing a warning.

The latest decision is seen as a bid to cut Dushyant and his younger brother Digvijay who was heading the INSO to size. In 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Dushyant had successfully contested from Hisar seat and became the youngest MP at 27.

“Chaudhary Om Prakash Chautala, national president of INLD, has dissolved the youth wing of INLD and the national and state units of INSO,” a statement issued by the INLD on Thursday reads. It said that both wings have been dissolved after they were “found to be lacking in discipline and commitment to the ideals of the INLD”.

Interestingly, INSO president Digvijay has refused to accept his grandfather’s order. He has announced that the outfit will take part in the students’ polls that will be held in the state on October 17.

“INSO will continue working till I get any signal from my father, Ajay Singh Chautala,” Digvijay said.

The INLD statement added that while the ‘youth wing failed to play its role during the Gohana rally of October 8, INSO was found indulging in blatant anti-party activities’. “It is also accused of entering into a conspiracy with anti-party forces to disrupt the above said rally and smear the name of INLD.”

Speaking to The Indian Express, Digvijay cited INSO constitution to say that only his father has the right to take action against any of its members or disband it.

“As per constitution of the INSO, only Ajay Singh Chautala — who is the founder president of the organisation — has the right to take action against any of its members or disband it. Nobody else has this right. We will wait for directions from Ajay Singhji,” he said.

INSO, he said, is a registered body under the Societies Act. “Only the founder or the national executive of the organisation can take action into its affairs.”

“Meanwhile, we will continue our work as student elections in colleges and universities of Haryana are approaching,” he added.

Both Om Prakash and Ajay are currently serving a jail term of 10 years at Delhi’s Tihar Jail on corruption charges. Om Prakash’s younger son Abhay who is also the Leader of Opposition in the Haryana Assembly looks after the party affairs in their absence. The INLD is the principal opposition party in Haryana with 19 MLAs in the 90 members House.