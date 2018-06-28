Trouble ahead for Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia! Delhi Police to book AAP leaders in Anshu Prakash assault case

The Delhi chief minister has already been questioned by Delhi Police in the case.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia are likely to be booked in the case of assault against Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash on charges of “criminal conspiracy”, various media reports said citing sources. The Delhi chief minister has already been questioned by Delhi Police in the case. Earlier, Aam Aadmi Party had alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is “misusing” Delhi police to “bother” Kejriwal. Two AAP lawmakers – Amantullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal – were arrested in the case earlier; Jain was questioned by the police.

While responding to the case, AAP’s Delhi unit chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj had said that ‘first time in India that a chief minister is being examined in a fake case.’ The party has also alleged that PM Modi is “pressurising” chief secretary Prakash to pursue a false case against the AAP supremo.

In April this year, Kejriwal’s private secretary Bibhav Kumar and a party volunteer Vivek Kumar were also questioned by police in the case. So far, the police have questioned the 11 AAP MLAs who were allegedly present at the chief minister’s residence at the time of the incident.

The incident dates back to February 19, when Prakash was allegedly attacked in a meeting. Prakash alleged that Kejriwal, his former advisor VK Jain and Sisodia were also present there.

The incident of assault triggered an unprecedented tussle between Delhi government and its bureaucracy. A number of IAS organisations had later held protests in solidarity with Prakash. A police team had examined the CCTV system installed at the chief minister’s residence and seized the hard disk on February 23. The forensic report on the hard disk, which so far appears to be the most important aspect in the case, is still awaited in the case.