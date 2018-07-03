Trolls versus Sushma Swaraj: Minister’s mantra – Why wait? Well-known Twitter user gets a taste

Sushma Swaraj today blocked a well-known Twitter user Sonam Mahajan. (Twitter/@MEAIndia)

After facing the wrath of an army of vicious social media trolls for days over the Lucknow Passport controversy, Union minister Sushma Swaraj today made the ultimate comeback. She has not only started giving it back to trolls but a number of Union ministers, who initially remained silent over the trolling of Swaraj on social media, have started coming forward in her support.

On Tuesday, Swaraj blocked a well-known Twitter user Sonam Mahajan after the latter made a request to the minister. “Yeh good governance dene aaye the. Yeh lo bhai, achhe din aa gaye hain. @SushmaSwaraj ji, I was once a fan and fought against those who abused you, ab aap please, mujhe bhi block kar ke, inaam dijiye. Intezaar rahegaa,” Mahajan tweeted.

To this, Swaraj responded: “Intezaar Kyon? Lijiye block kr diya (Why wait? I have blocked you).”

However, Mahajan didn’t stop there. After getting blocked by Swaraj, Mahajan retweeted several posts from her followers. In response to Swaraj’s actions, Mahajan tweeted: “Bohat shukriya, mohatarma ???? That’s the best, you can do to those who ask you logical questions. Humein bhi troll category mein daal dijiye, aapko vote isi liye toh diya tha. I wish you all the best with your health and endeavours.”

Supporting Swaraj, Union minister Nitin Gadkari today said, “It is very unfortunate the way Sushma Swarajji was trolled and the kind of propaganda being spread against her. I had a discussion with her, but when the decision (to issue the passports) was taken, she was not in the country.”

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said, “In my opinion, it (trolling) is wrong,” he said.

Swaraj has been retweeting some of the offensive tweets directed at her over the transfer of Passport Seva Kendra official Vikas Mishra in Lucknow for allegedly humiliating an interfaith couple. Mishra was transferred to Gorakhpur from Lucknow after the couple alleged discrimination on religious lines by him.

Facing online abuse over the Lucknow passport row, Swaraj on Sunday started a Twitter poll, asking users whether they “approve” such trolling. Over 110,000 people took part in the poll with 57% respondents backing the minister, while 43% stood with the trolls. After the poll ended, Swaraj tweeted, “In a democracy, difference of opinion is but natural. Pls do criticise but not in foul language. Criticism in decent language is always more effective.”

A day earlier, Swaraj’s husband had tweeted the screenshot of a post by a Twitter user who asked him to “beat her up and teach her not to do Muslim appeasement.”

Responding to the troll, Kausal tweeted, “Your words have given us unbearable pain. Just to share with you, my mother died of cancer in 1993. Sushma was an MP and a former Education Minister. She lived in the hospital for a year. She refused to engage a medical attendant and attended on my dying mother personally. Such was her devotion to the family. As per my father’s wish, she lit my father’s pyre. We adore her. Please do not use such words for her. We are first generation in law and politics. We pray for nothing more than her life. Pls convey my profound regards to your wife.”

When the controversy broke out, Swaraj was on an official visit to France, Belgium and Luxembourg. “I was out of India from 17th to 23rd June 2018. I do not know what happened in my absence. However, I am honoured with some tweets. I am sharing them with you. So I have liked them,” she had tweeted on June 24,” she had tweeted.