Trolled over Sabarimala remark, Smriti Irani hilarious comeback in Tulsi Virani avatar

A day after her remarks on Sabarimala temple row drew criticism from several quarters, BJP leader and Union minister Smriti Irani took to Instagram to share her response. In her post, Irani shared her own picture from the famous television show ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ that had the actor-turned-politician in an unconscious state and bound and gagged with a rope to a chair.

She captioned it, “Hum bolega to bolega ki bolta hai (If I speak, they say I speak much).” Irani had played the role of Tulsi Virani in the television show before joining politics

Her Instagram post has so far fetched close to 15,000 likes and over 600 comments, mostly appreciating Irani for her response.

View this post on Instagram

Earlier this week, Irani had come under fire for her controversial remark on the Sabarimala temple row. On Tuesday, she said the right to pray did not mean the right to desecrate.

“… but just plain common sense is that would you carry a napkin seeped with menstrual blood and walk into a friend’s house. You would not. And would you think it is respectful to do the same when you walk into the house of god? That is the difference. I have the right to pray, but no right to desecrate. That is the difference that we need to recognise and respect,” Irani said.

The Sabarimala temple in Kerala is in the midst of a row over its practice of not allowing women of menstrual age to offer prayers to Lord Ayyappa. However, the Supreme Court had on September 28 lifted the ban on entry of women of all ages, triggering massive protests that saw thousands of devotees including women hitting the streets and blocking women from entering temple premises.

Meanwhile, a complaint has been lodged against Irani at a Sitamarhi court in Bihar for her remarks on Sabarimala temple. The complaint was lodged by advocate Thakur Chandan Singh. The petition is likely to come up for hearing before the CJM court on October 29.